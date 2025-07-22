Next Article
'The Devil Wears Prada' is back! Hathaway confirms sequel
Anne Hathaway just confirmed The Devil Wears Prada 2 is on the way, dropping a playful teaser on social media—think floral sundress, big hat, and a giant "2" in the background.
She also posted a sharp Andy Sachs look with "Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2," and fans are already buzzing.
Original cast returns, including Streep as Miranda Priestly
Disney's bringing back the original trio: Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt. Stanley Tucci returns as Nigel.
Joining them are Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak, Pauline Chalamet, and Bridgerton's Simone Aishley.
Nearly 20 years later, we'll see Andy navigate new challenges in fashion—and maybe face Miranda Priestly once again.