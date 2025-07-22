'The Devil Wears Prada' is back! Hathaway confirms sequel Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

Anne Hathaway just confirmed The Devil Wears Prada 2 is on the way, dropping a playful teaser on social media—think floral sundress, big hat, and a giant "2" in the background.

She also posted a sharp Andy Sachs look with "Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2," and fans are already buzzing.