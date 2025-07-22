Next Article
'Saiyaara' BTS: Ahaan-Aneet's chemistry wins fans; Mohit Suri gets emotional
"Saiyaara," Mohit Suri's latest film, isn't just a box office hit—it's also winning over fans with its behind-the-scenes moments.
One viral BTS clip shows leads Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda sharing genuine chemistry, as Padda sings the title track while Panday searches for her in a dreamy setting.
Mohit Suri gets emotional after shooting the climax
Another popular clip captures director Mohit Suri tearing up after shooting the movie's climax and final scene.
It's a sweet reminder of how much heart went into "Saiyaara," which marks Suri's return to romance after "Ek Villain Returns" and has clearly struck a chord with audiences.