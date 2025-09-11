How Nepal unrest has brought trade with India to standstill

The ongoing unrest in Nepal has severely impacted cross-border trade with India , leaving hundreds of Indian truckers stranded and businesses on both sides of the border facing huge financial losses. The violence was sparked by massive student-led protests against corruption and social media restrictions in Nepal. The situation escalated into widespread arson, curfews, and the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Trade impact Trade at standstill The unrest has brought trade at major border points like Panitanki in West Bengal, Raxaul and Jogbani in Bihar, and Sonauli in Uttar Pradesh to a standstill. Curfews, arson attacks, as well as repeated road blockades have halted the movement of commercial vehicles. Truck operators carrying machinery, medicines, fuel as well as perishable goods like potatoes and fruits have been stuck for days on end.

Financial losses Daily losses running into crores The disruption has resulted in huge economic losses. Truckers' associations in Bengal and Bihar estimate daily losses of ₹200-250 crore due to stranded vehicles. In Bihar's Jogbani market, traders have pegged collapse of cross-border trade at nearly ₹500 crore. This has also affected the local hotels, restaurants, and around 2,000 daily wage workers dependent on this trade hub.

Commerce disruption Transport activities stopped completely Raj Kumar Gupta, the President of the Indo-Nepal Chamber of Commerce in Raxaul, said the unrest has brought cross-border commerce to its knees. He noted that transport activities have stopped completely, leaving the traders and workers jobless in districts such as East and West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Araria, Madhubani, Supaul, and Kishanganj. Gupta added that nearly 70% of Nepal's commercial activity is tied to Indian traders.

Supply disruption Energy crisis in Nepal The shutdown of the integrated check post at Raxaul has choked supply chains for the essential commodities. Indian authorities recalled more than 310 tankers and trucks carrying fuel and LPG, worsening energy shortages inside Nepal.