Next Article
Sudhir Mishra to direct Shekhar Kapur for 'Masoom' sequel
Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra is teaming up with Shekhar Kapur as the director for Masoom 2, the sequel to Kapur's much-loved 1983 film.
Mishra shared his excitement online, calling Kapur a master storyteller and saying he's eager to help bring new themes to the story while keeping its emotional heart.
'Masoom 2' will blend nostalgia with today's themes
Masoom 2—officially titled Masoom: The Next Chapter—promises a "heartwarming" story that aims to give you "a joyous ache in your heart," according to Mishra.
The film will blend nostalgia from the original with themes that speak to today's audience, offering a character-driven experience that honors the classic while moving it forward.