Wrestler Sangram Singh turns 40, fights for underprivileged kids Jul 22, 2025

Wrestler Sangram Singh turned 40 this week and marked the day by inviting everyone to be part of his charitable foundation.

The Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation works to give free education to underprivileged kids and fights against tobacco use.

His birthday message on Instagram blew up with over 1.1 million views, showing just how much people connect with his goal of building a healthier, stronger India.