Wrestler Sangram Singh turns 40, fights for underprivileged kids
Wrestler Sangram Singh turned 40 this week and marked the day by inviting everyone to be part of his charitable foundation.
The Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation works to give free education to underprivileged kids and fights against tobacco use.
His birthday message on Instagram blew up with over 1.1 million views, showing just how much people connect with his goal of building a healthier, stronger India.
Payal Rohatgi out, Sangram's sister Sunita Devi now foundation director
There's been a change at the top: Sangram's wife, Payal Rohatgi, stepped down as director of the foundation to chase new business dreams, and now his sister Sunita Devi is leading the way.
Despite some rumors online about their relationship, Sangram and Payal celebrated their third wedding anniversary earlier this month—proving they're still going strong.
Sang wild's journey fromedi arthritis to heavyweight champion
Sangram's story isn't just about medals—it's about grit.
He overcame severe rheumatoid arthritis as a kid and went on to become "World's Best Wrestler" in 2012, plus won back-to-back Commonwealth Heavyweight Championships.
He even became the first Indian male wrestler to compete in MMA at an international level—talk about turning setbacks into comebacks!