Rajkummar Rao to play Ujjwal Nikam in biopic
Rajkummar Rao is all set to play famed public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in an upcoming biopic, directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Maddock Films.
Filming kicks off in October 2025 and wraps up by March 2026, with the story diving into big cases like the 1993 Bombay Blasts and the 2008 Mumbai Train Attacks.
Aamir Khan was initially considered for the role
Director Arun chose Rao for his ability to bring real depth to Nikam's character—he wants viewers to really connect with the prosecutor's impactful legal journey.
Fun fact: Aamir Khan was first considered for the role, but it ultimately landed with Rao.
The film is also part of Maddock Films's push to try out fresh genres.