Ahaan, Aneet's 'Saiyaara' crosses ₹150 crore worldwide in 4 days
Saiyaara, Mohit Suri's new romantic musical starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is off to a flying start—crossing ₹150 crore worldwide in just four days.
After a strong weekend and ₹24 crore Monday, it's already netted ₹108 crore in India and grossed ₹128 crore.
'Saiyaara' still needs to match the numbers of 'Aashiqui 2'
Internationally, Saiyaara added another ₹23 crore by Monday, pushing its global total past Kesari Chapter 2.
The film also features Shaad Randhawa—often called Suri's "lucky mascot"—in a key role.
While Saiyaara still needs bigger numbers to match blockbusters like Aashiqui 2, this early success is a huge win for the cast and crew.