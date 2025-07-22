Rana Daggubati joins Sivakarthikeyan in Sudha Kongara's 'Parasakthi'

'Parasakthi' to release in Telugu, Tamil

Daggubati's addition amps up excitement, even though his role is still under wraps.

Parasakthi boasts a strong lineup with Ravi Mohan, Atharva Murali, and Sreeleela in key roles.

Hitting theaters in January 2026 for Pongal—and releasing in Telugu too—the film stands out for spotlighting an important moment in history and will go head-to-head with Vijay's Jana Nayagan, making it one to watch.