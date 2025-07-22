'Son of Sardaar 2' trailer out—Ajay Devgn battles family chaos Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

The new "Son of Sardaar 2" trailer just dropped, giving us a peek at Ajay Devgn's Jassi as he tries to keep it together through wild family drama, run-ins with the mafia, and four unpredictable women.

The vibe is classic franchise—plenty of action, jokes that land fast, and Jassi's stubborn spirit shining through even when things get messy.