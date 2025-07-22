Next Article
'Son of Sardaar 2' trailer out—Ajay Devgn battles family chaos
The new "Son of Sardaar 2" trailer just dropped, giving us a peek at Ajay Devgn's Jassi as he tries to keep it together through wild family drama, run-ins with the mafia, and four unpredictable women.
The vibe is classic franchise—plenty of action, jokes that land fast, and Jassi's stubborn spirit shining through even when things get messy.
'Son of Sardaar 2' cast, release date, and more
Alongside Devgn, you'll spot Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra—and a few surprises like Chunky Panday and Neeru Bajwa.
Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Devgn himself with Jio Studios backing it up, the film now hits theaters August 1 (after a slight delay), setting up a box office face-off with "Dhadak 2."
It's also bittersweet—this marks the late Mukul Dev's final role.