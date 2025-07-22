Next Article
Zaann Khan, Nyrraa Banerji to star in romantic-sad music video
Zaann Khan, known for TV shows like Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, is joining forces with Nyrraa Banerji for a brand-new music video.
The track is described as "romantic-sad" with a rainy vibe—think classic heartbreak in the monsoon.
It's the first time these two are working together.
Khan has made his mark in Hindi television, while Banerji comes from South Indian films and popular reality shows.
Seeing their different styles come together could be pretty refreshing, and it's a chance for both their fan bases to experience something new.