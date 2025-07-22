'Tanvi The Great'—Anupam Kher's directorial debut, arrives on OTT Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

Tanvi The Great, directed by Anupam Kher, hit theaters in India on July 18.

The film follows 21-year-old Tanvi Raina (played by Shubhangi Dutt), an autistic woman determined to honor her late father's dream by joining the army and saluting the Indian flag at Siachen Glacier.