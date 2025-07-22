Next Article
'Tanvi The Great'—Anupam Kher's directorial debut, arrives on OTT
Tanvi The Great, directed by Anupam Kher, hit theaters in India on July 18.
The film follows 21-year-old Tanvi Raina (played by Shubhangi Dutt), an autistic woman determined to honor her late father's dream by joining the army and saluting the Indian flag at Siachen Glacier.
About the film
After its theatrical run, Tanvi The Great will help spread its message of inclusion for specially-abled individuals.
The cast features Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, and music by MM Keeravani.
'Tanvi The Great'—A must-watch for all
The film has earned praise from critics and medical experts for its honest portrayal of autism.
Kher's direction and Dutt's performance highlight empowerment and social awareness in a way that feels both real and uplifting.