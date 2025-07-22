Next Article
Dhanush's 'Kuberaa' enters Amazon Prime Video's global top 10
Dhanush's latest crime drama, Kuberaa, just landed in Amazon Prime Video's global top 10.
Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the movie follows Deva—a beggar whose life gets turned upside down when he stumbles into a money laundering racket.
The story dives into power and corruption, keeping things tense and unpredictable.
'Kuberaa' is currently at number 8 on this list
Kuberaa is currently sitting at number eight on Prime Video's worldwide movies list, holding its own against big titles like Heads of State and The Accountant 2.
Alongside Dhanush, the film features Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.
Viewers seem to be enjoying it so far—it's got a solid IMDb rating of 6.7/10 and is streaming now in India if you're up for some gritty drama.