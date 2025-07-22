Dhanush's 'Kuberaa' enters Amazon Prime Video's global top 10

'Kuberaa' is currently at number 8 on this list

Kuberaa is currently sitting at number eight on Prime Video's worldwide movies list, holding its own against big titles like Heads of State and The Accountant 2.

Alongside Dhanush, the film features Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

Viewers seem to be enjoying it so far—it's got a solid IMDb rating of 6.7/10 and is streaming now in India if you're up for some gritty drama.