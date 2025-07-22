'Saiyaara' is a true celebration of new talent: Mukesh Chhabra
Mukesh Chhabra is all in for "Saiyaara," calling it a true celebration of new talent.
He gave a special shoutout to director Mohit Suri, referring to him as "my friend, my brother," and was clearly proud of Ahaan Panday's debut, saying he's watched Ahaan grow up into this moment.
Chhabra also highlighted Aneet Padda's determination, sharing how she landed her role after several auditions.
'Saiyaara' has already collected over ₹83cr at the box office
Released on July 18 by Yash Raj Films, "Saiyaara" has already pulled in over ₹83cr during its opening weekend.
The film tells the story of a musician and an aspiring journalist dealing with early-onset Alzheimer's, blending romance with real emotion.
It draws inspiration from Suri's personal experiences and past film music, which adds an extra layer of heart that seems to be connecting with audiences.