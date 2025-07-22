'Saiyaara' is a true celebration of new talent: Mukesh Chhabra Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

Mukesh Chhabra is all in for "Saiyaara," calling it a true celebration of new talent.

He gave a special shoutout to director Mohit Suri, referring to him as "my friend, my brother," and was clearly proud of Ahaan Panday's debut, saying he's watched Ahaan grow up into this moment.

Chhabra also highlighted Aneet Padda's determination, sharing how she landed her role after several auditions.