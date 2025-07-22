'Hari Hara Veera Mallu': Director Krish opens up about his exit, praises Pawan Kalyan

What Krish said and what to expect

Krish described making the film as a journey of "passion and persistence," and called Kalyan a true "force of nature" who brought real energy to the set.

He also gave a special shoutout to producer AM Rathnam, calling him the mastermind behind some of Indian cinema's biggest moments.

The film features Kalyan in the lead, with Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb and Nidhhi Agerwal as Panchami, telling an epic story of Veera Mallu's fight against the Mughal empire.