'HHVM' special shows: Telangana ticket prices spark controversy

Ticket prices increase by ₹600 for HHVM's special show

From July 24-27, ticket prices jump by ₹200 (multiplex) and ₹150 (single screens), then drop slightly until August 2.

The decision reportedly came after lobbying by Rohin Reddy, a close aide of the CM, sparking criticism that the government is favoring Kalyan—who also happens to be Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister.