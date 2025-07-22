'HHVM' special shows: Telangana ticket prices spark controversy
Telangana has approved a special 9pm premiere for Pawan Kalyan's "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" on July 23, with tickets at ₹600 each.
This move goes against CM Revanth Reddy's earlier promise to ban such high-priced shows after last year's Pushpa 2 event tragedy.
Ticket prices increase by ₹600 for HHVM's special show
From July 24-27, ticket prices jump by ₹200 (multiplex) and ₹150 (single screens), then drop slightly until August 2.
The decision reportedly came after lobbying by Rohin Reddy, a close aide of the CM, sparking criticism that the government is favoring Kalyan—who also happens to be Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister.
Film to release on July 24
The film hits theaters nationwide on July 24. Producers say higher prices are needed to cover budget overruns from production delays.
The cast includes Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, and music by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani.