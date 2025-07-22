Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' trailer dropping on July 26 Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

Get ready—Vijay Deverakonda's new film, Kingdom, is about to drop its trailer on July 26 with a big launch event in Tirupati.

The teaser poster already has fans hyped, showing Deverakonda as a fierce warrior leading the charge, setting the tone for this action-packed drama.