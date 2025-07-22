Next Article
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' trailer dropping on July 26
Get ready—Vijay Deverakonda's new film, Kingdom, is about to drop its trailer on July 26 with a big launch event in Tirupati.
The teaser poster already has fans hyped, showing Deverakonda as a fierce warrior leading the charge, setting the tone for this action-packed drama.
'Kingdom' to release on July 31
The movie hits theaters worldwide on July 31 after a few release date shuffles.
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Sithara Entertainments, Kingdom also stars Bhagyashree Borse and Satyadev.
Music comes from Anirudh Ravichander, so expect some epic visuals.