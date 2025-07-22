Chinese actor executed for murdering girlfriend

Attempted to stage the scene as a suicide

After the murder, Zhang tried to stage the scene as a suicide. He later attempted to take his own life but was arrested by police.

The court called his actions "deliberate and calculated," highlighting both the brutality of the crime and how he tried to cover it up.

His appeal was denied, making him the first celebrity in Mainland China executed for a violent crime—a case that's grabbed national attention for its seriousness and impact on legal history.