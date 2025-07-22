Chinese actor executed for murdering girlfriend
Chinese actor Zhang Yiyang was executed by firing squad after being found guilty of murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend in February 2022.
He lured her to a secluded forest near Xingping City, pretending it was for his birthday, and during an argument about her wanting to break up, he stabbed her multiple times in the neck.
Attempted to stage the scene as a suicide
After the murder, Zhang tried to stage the scene as a suicide. He later attempted to take his own life but was arrested by police.
The court called his actions "deliberate and calculated," highlighting both the brutality of the crime and how he tried to cover it up.
His appeal was denied, making him the first celebrity in Mainland China executed for a violent crime—a case that's grabbed national attention for its seriousness and impact on legal history.