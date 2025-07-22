'Mahavatar Narsimha' toy rights sold; 'Parshuram' film arrives in 2027 Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

The animated movie Mahavatar Narsimha is dropping on July 25, 2025, and its trailer has already made waves with its impressive visuals and fresh take on mythological storytelling.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Kleem Productions, the film will hit theaters in 3D across five Indian languages.

The buzz is so strong that a major toy company is now eyeing merchandising rights—so you might see action figures soon.