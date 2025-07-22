'Mahavatar Narsimha' toy rights sold; 'Parshuram' film arrives in 2027
The animated movie Mahavatar Narsimha is dropping on July 25, 2025, and its trailer has already made waves with its impressive visuals and fresh take on mythological storytelling.
Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Kleem Productions, the film will hit theaters in 3D across five Indian languages.
The buzz is so strong that a major toy company is now eyeing merchandising rights—so you might see action figures soon.
Dive into the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe
Alongside this film, Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have announced the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe—a series of animated movies exploring all 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu.
The rollout starts with Mahavatar Parshuram in 2027 and wraps up with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037.
With over a decade of planning behind it, the franchise clearly aims to blend epic stories with cool merch for fans.