Akshay Kumar gets 'scared' of Kajol-Twinkle in new talk show
Akshay Kumar just shared his excitement—and a little nervousness—about the new Prime Video talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna.
Posting the show's poster on Instagram, he joked, "Already scared just seeing you two on the poster can't imagine the chaos on the actual show!"
The unscripted series was announced earlier this week.
'First-of-its-kind' show on pop culture, relationships
Hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, Two Much promises bold, funny, and totally unfiltered chats with some of Bollywood's biggest stars.
Expect conversations about pop culture and relationships, all delivered with their signature wit.
Prime Video calls it a "first-of-its-kind" show packed with unapologetic energy.
Kajol, Twinkle's recent projects
Kajol was recently seen in Maa and will appear next in Sarzameen later this week.
For Twinkle Khanna, this marks her return to hosting after a break from acting.
The premiere date for Two Much hasn't been revealed yet.