Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' back in Netflix's global top 10: Details

'Interstellar'—narrative, cast, box office performance

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Matt Damon, Interstellar follows a daring mission to save humanity.

Praised for its emotional depth and visuals, it scored an 87% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earned over $750 million worldwide—proof that Nolan's storytelling still hits home in the streaming era.