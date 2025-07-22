Next Article
Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' back in Netflix's global top 10: Details
Christopher Nolan's Interstellar is back in Netflix's global top 10, trending across 20+ countries.
The sci-fi favorite is drawing in both longtime fans and new viewers, just as excitement builds for Nolan's next film, The Odyssey.
'Interstellar'—narrative, cast, box office performance
Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Matt Damon, Interstellar follows a daring mission to save humanity.
Praised for its emotional depth and visuals, it scored an 87% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earned over $750 million worldwide—proof that Nolan's storytelling still hits home in the streaming era.