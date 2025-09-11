Apple all-in on iPhone 17 series production in India
What's the story
Apple has officially introduced its latest iPhone 17 series, which includes four new models. The company has also announced that all these devices will be assembled in India from day one. This is a major shift from the previous practice of relying on Chinese production. Foxconn, Tata, and Pegatron factories are manufacturing the devices for global distribution.
Production details
Production at 5 local factories
Apple's iPhone 17 series will be assembled at five local factories. The iPhone 17 Pro is being manufactured at Foxconn and Tata-run Pegatron plants, while the base model is coming out of Tata's Wistron facility in Karnataka and its new Hosur unit in Tamil Nadu. Foxconn's Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu is making the slimmest handset of the lineup, the iPhone Air.
Target
Devanahalli plant is Apple's largest factory in India
Foxconn has also begun shipping iPhone 17 units from its new $2.8 billion factory in Devanahalli, near Bengaluru. The facility, which started operations in April, is now India's largest iPhone factory by production capacity. Most of the output is aimed at meeting strong demand in the US and Europe while catering to India's growing market for premium phones.
Expansion
Apple's growing presence
In the last fiscal year, Apple assembled iPhones worth around $22 billion in India, a 60% jump from the previous year. Tata is tipped to handle nearly half of India's iPhone production within two years. The factories are also producing previous models like the iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16. This shift is helping position India as a serious global manufacturing hub for Apple.
Market share
iPhone shipments grew by 21% in H1 2025
Apple's presence in India's smartphone market is getting stronger every quarter. Shipments rose by 21.5% in H1 2025 to 5.9 million units, with the iPhone 16 becoming the country's most shipped model. In Q2, Apple's India shipments grew nearly 20% year-on-year, pushing up its market share to 7.5%. Despite higher price tags for the new iPhone series, analysts do not expect that to hurt sales due to EMI options and bank offers making them more affordable.
Product launch
Pricing and availability
Apple is launching four new models under iPhone 17 series, the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and a new entrant, the Air. The base model starts at ₹82,900 in India and sales will begin from September 19. The much-anticipated iPhone Air will be available in black, white, beige, and light blue colors with pre-orders starting on September 12, before hitting stores on September 19.