Apple all-in on iPhone 17 series production in India

Apple has officially introduced its latest iPhone 17 series, which includes four new models. The company has also announced that all these devices will be assembled in India from day one. This is a major shift from the previous practice of relying on Chinese production. Foxconn, Tata, and Pegatron factories are manufacturing the devices for global distribution.

Production details Production at 5 local factories Apple's iPhone 17 series will be assembled at five local factories. The iPhone 17 Pro is being manufactured at Foxconn and Tata-run Pegatron plants, while the base model is coming out of Tata's Wistron facility in Karnataka and its new Hosur unit in Tamil Nadu. Foxconn's Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu is making the slimmest handset of the lineup, the iPhone Air.

Target Devanahalli plant is Apple's largest factory in India Foxconn has also begun shipping iPhone 17 units from its new $2.8 billion factory in Devanahalli, near Bengaluru. The facility, which started operations in April, is now India's largest iPhone factory by production capacity. Most of the output is aimed at meeting strong demand in the US and Europe while catering to India's growing market for premium phones.

Expansion Apple's growing presence In the last fiscal year, Apple assembled iPhones worth around $22 billion in India, a 60% jump from the previous year. Tata is tipped to handle nearly half of India's iPhone production within two years. The factories are also producing previous models like the iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16. This shift is helping position India as a serious global manufacturing hub for Apple.

Market share iPhone shipments grew by 21% in H1 2025 Apple's presence in India's smartphone market is getting stronger every quarter. Shipments rose by 21.5% in H1 2025 to 5.9 million units, with the iPhone 16 becoming the country's most shipped model. In Q2, Apple's India shipments grew nearly 20% year-on-year, pushing up its market share to 7.5%. Despite higher price tags for the new iPhone series, analysts do not expect that to hurt sales due to EMI options and bank offers making them more affordable.