Microsoft 365 Copilot now costs $20 less per user
Starting in October, Microsoft is rolling Sales, Service, and Finance Copilots into the standard Microsoft 365 Copilot subscription—no extra fees.
That means what used to cost $50 per user each month now drops to $30, making these AI-powered helpers way more accessible.
What's included in the new Copilot bundle
The updated bundle brings smarter AI support for sales, service, and finance tasks—all accessible through the Copilot Agent Store.
Microsoft's also working on Agent 365 for easier AI management with a focus on security and compliance.
Plus, Microsoft is reportedly planning to partly integrate Anthropic's advanced AI models (which are especially good in Excel and PowerPoint) to boost productivity even more.
The new pricing will go into effect next month
This move makes full Copilot access simpler and cheaper—saving businesses $20 per user every month.
Overall, it's a win if you want streamlined AI tools without juggling multiple subscriptions or extra costs.