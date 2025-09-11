Google Pixel Watch 4 can call for help via satellites

How it works and other features

The Pixel Watch 4 offers the satellite option when terrestrial networks fail, allowing you to connect to satellites for emergency help if you opt in.

You'll answer a few quick questions on your watch to share important details before it sends for help, and the mode stays active until rescue arrives.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip and tested in tough spots like US National Parks, it's built to be reliable.

Plus, Pixel Watch 4 also packs Crash Detection and Fall Detection, making it a solid pick for anyone who wants extra peace of mind on adventures or just everyday life.