Google Pixel Watch 4 can call for help via satellites
Google just rolled out a Satellite SOS feature for the Pixel Watch 4 (LTE), letting you reach emergency help even when you're off the grid and have no regular signal.
The watch uses audio cues and vibrations so you can still get help if the screen isn't working—pretty handy for real-life emergencies.
How it works and other features
The Pixel Watch 4 offers the satellite option when terrestrial networks fail, allowing you to connect to satellites for emergency help if you opt in.
You'll answer a few quick questions on your watch to share important details before it sends for help, and the mode stays active until rescue arrives.
Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip and tested in tough spots like US National Parks, it's built to be reliable.
Plus, Pixel Watch 4 also packs Crash Detection and Fall Detection, making it a solid pick for anyone who wants extra peace of mind on adventures or just everyday life.