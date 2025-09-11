Next Article
Want to go on a trip around the Moon? Here's how
NASA is letting anyone send their name around the Moon on the Artemis II mission, set to launch by April 2026.
Four astronauts will spend about 10 days circling the Moon and returning to Earth—the first crewed trip beyond low Earth orbit since 1972.
How to get your name on the spacecraft
Just head to NASA's website (available in English and Spanish) and submit your name by January 21.
All names go on an SD card inside the Orion spacecraft, plus you'll get a digital boarding pass as a keepsake.
Meet the Artemis II crew
Artemis II will be flown by Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.
Their main job: test Orion's systems and hardware—key steps before future Moon landings or even Mars missions.