Why AI rights debate is 'dangerous and misguided': Microsoft exec Technology Sep 11, 2025

Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, says it's "dangerous and misguided" to grant rights to artificial intelligence.

In his words: "If AI has a sort of sense of itself, if it has its own motivations and its own desires and its own goals — that starts to seem like an independent being rather than something that is in service to humans."

This comes as debates about how we treat increasingly human-like AIs heat up in 2025.