NASA debunks 'alien tech' comet rumors

No worries about Earth

NASA scientist Tom Statler explained that 3I/ATLAS is behaving exactly like a normal comet—its dust tail/plume is showing up now as it gets closer to the Sun.

Its speedy, hyperbolic orbit matches what you'd expect from something visiting from outside our solar system.

No worries about Earth either: it'll stay at least 170 million miles away at its closest, although this does not occur at the end of October 2025 when it is closest to the Sun.