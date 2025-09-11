Worldcoin: The eye-scanning crypto project that's redefining online identity
Worldcoin, co-founded by Sam Altman (best known for OpenAI), is shaking up online identity by using iris scans.
With a device called the Orb, it turns your unique eye pattern into a secure code—no names or photos kept—making sure you're a real person and not a bot.
How it works
Once verified, you earn a unique ID for logging into apps and websites more safely.
Plus, you receive Worldcoin tokens as a reward, distributed over the course of 12 months.
The goal is to make digital life fairer and more accessible for everyone.
Real-world impact
With over 15 million users already verified in 2025, Worldcoin is helping platforms like Tinder and Razer cut down on fake accounts.
It also makes distributing things like universal basic income more secure by ensuring each recipient is truly unique—building more trust in the digital world.