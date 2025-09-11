Sanjay Singh claims 'house arrest;' climbs gate to meet Farooq 

The Jammu and Kashmir police have reportedly prevented Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Imran Hussain from coming out of the government guesthouse in Srinagar, where they were staying. Police also blocked Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president and Srinagar MP, from visiting Singh at the guesthouse, prompting Singh to scale the gate. "Milne nahi de rahe, nikalne nahi de rahe," Singh can be seen telling Abdullah from behind the gate.

Protest plans Singh's planned protest against PSA arrest of AAP MLA Singh had planned a protest and press conference against the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA). "But the government guest house has been turned into a police camp. I am not being allowed to leave the guest house with Imran Hussain and companions," he said. Malik was arrested this week for allegedly disturbing public order. The PSA allows a person to be imprisoned without charge or trial for up to two years.

Twitter Post Watch the video here बहुत दुःख की बात है जम्मू कश्मीर के कई बार मुख्यमंत्री रहे डॉक्टर फारूख अब्दुल्ला जी पुलिस द्वारा मुझे हाउस अरेस्ट किए जाने की ख़बर पाकर मुझसे मिलने सरकारी गेस्ट में आये उन्हें मिलने नहीं दिया गया।

ये तानाशाही नहीं तो और क्या है? pic.twitter.com/MOcNb1heE6 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) September 11, 2025

Criticism voiced Abdullah slams LG for 'misusing powers' Meanwhile, Abdullah condemned the restrictions on Singh, calling it "absolutely wrong" to stop him from protesting and speaking. He slammed Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for misusing his powers. "This is absolutely wrong. In a democracy, protest is the right given by the Constitution of India," Abdullah said. He warned against ignoring constitutional safeguards, citing unrest in neighboring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh as examples of what could happen if constitutional limits are crossed.