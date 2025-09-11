'Rahul Gandhi travels without informing': CRPF flags security protocol breach 

LOADING...
CRPF has written a letter to Rahul Gandhi

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 11, 2025
04:31 pm
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has written a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, raising concerns over the violation of security protocols by the Rae Bareli MP. In the letter, CRPF VVIP Security Chief Sunil June said the former Congress president was not taking his security cover seriously and that he would travel abroad "without informing anyone." The letter listed several of Gandhi's foreign tours, including Italy, Vietnam, Dubai, Qatar, London, and Malaysia.

Gandhi violated protocols mentioned in Yellow Book

"In the past 9 months, Rahul violated security protocol during 6 foreign tours. All these 6 foreign tours were done without informing the security agency, due to which the security agency had to face big problems," the letter reportedly said. The CRPF letter also pointed out that Gandhi has violated protocols mentioned in their Yellow Book.

Security breach incidents

The development comes on the heels of a security breach during Gandhi's visit to Rae Bareli. During the visit on Wednesday, Gandhi was met with protests and hostility by BJP workers who blocked the roadway and yelled slogans such as 'Rahul Gandhi, go back.' Gandhi's convoy was stuck on the highway for around 15 minutes. An unidentified man had also hugged Gandhi, who was on a bike, during a Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar last month.

Unidentified man slapped by Gandhi's security 

Gandhi enjoys Z+ protection cover 

Gandhi comes under the VVIP category and enjoys Z+ protection cover. According to security procedure, VVIP people like him, who are protected by Z plus Advanced Security Liaison (ASL), must notify their security agency 15 days before embarking on a foreign tour. This security cover consists of approximately 55 security professionals, including National Security Guard commandos.