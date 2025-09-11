Next Article
Watch Russian Progress cargo spacecraft launch to ISS today
Russia's Progress 93 cargo spacecraft is blasting off for the International Space Station (ISS) today, loaded with 2.8 tons of food, fuel, and essentials for the Expedition 73 crew.
The launch kicks off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome at 11:54am EDT.
How to watch the launch
Want to see it live? NASA and Space.com are streaming the launch—NASA starts coverage at 11:30am EDT.
Progress 93 will dock with the ISS on September 13 and hang around for about six months before burning up on reentry.
Up next: Northrop Grumman's Cygnus supply ship launches September 14 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9.
Fun fact—unlike Progress or Cygnus, SpaceX's Dragon capsule can actually be reused for future missions!