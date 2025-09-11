Watch Russian Progress cargo spacecraft launch to ISS today

How to watch the launch

Want to see it live? NASA and Space.com are streaming the launch—NASA starts coverage at 11:30am EDT.

Progress 93 will dock with the ISS on September 13 and hang around for about six months before burning up on reentry.

Up next: Northrop Grumman's Cygnus supply ship launches September 14 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9.

Fun fact—unlike Progress or Cygnus, SpaceX's Dragon capsule can actually be reused for future missions!