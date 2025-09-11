Who is Tejasvi Manoj, Indian-origin TIME's Kid of the Year?

Seventeen-year-old Tejasvi Manoj has been named TIME magazine's "Kid of the Year" for 2025. The Indian-origin teen, who was born in California and raised in Dallas, Texas, is being recognized for her work in online safety for older adults. She developed an AI-powered app called Shield Seniors after her grandfather almost fell victim to an online scam.

App details App educates seniors about online safety Shield Seniors educates seniors about online safety and uses AI to analyze suspicious messages. It also connects potential victims to fraud reporting resources. The app was developed after Tejasvi noticed a lack of awareness among older adults, including her grandparents, about digital threats. "Our goal for Shield Seniors is to make sure older adults are independent and know what to look for," she said.

Career path Tejasvi has been recognized nationally for her work Tejasvi discovered her passion for coding through Girls Who Code, a nonprofit that empowers young women in computing. Her work has earned her national recognition, including an honorable mention in the Congressional App Challenge and a TEDx talk in Plano, Texas. She also conducts cybersecurity workshops for seniors and speaks at public events to promote digital literacy among underserved populations.