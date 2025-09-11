Security beefed up in Manipur ahead of Modi's likely visit 

Security has been beefed up in Imphal and Churachandpur, Manipur, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's likely visit to the state on Saturday. Both state and central forces have been deployed in large numbers around Kangla Fort in Imphal and Peace Ground in Churachandpur. According to PTI, a grand stage is being constructed for the PM's function at Peace Ground in Churachandpur.

Security preparations First visit to Manipur since ethnic violence If Modi does visit, this will be his first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence erupted between Kukis and Meiteis in May 2023, leaving over 250 dead and thousands homeless. The PM is likely to arrive from Mizoram; however, no official confirmation has been made yet. Nonetheless, several preparatory meetings are taking place in the state. Security forces are conducting round-the-clock inspections of Kangla Fort, a historic site that was once the seat of power for Manipuri rulers.

Fort security Security forces conducting round-the-clock inspections of Kangla Fort The fort is surrounded by moats on three sides and the Imphal river on the Eastern side. It houses a large polo field, a small forest, ruins of temples and state archeological offices. Central security teams, along with state personnel, are also using sniffer dogs and advanced tools to detect any unwanted materials. Entry to the fort is being registered and checked, with tourist access restricted.

Security review being conducted: Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC SpearCorps conducted review of security across Manipur including Churachandpur, Imphal, Bishnupur and various other locations. He interacted with senior officials and troops of Indian Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, Manipur Police and others.