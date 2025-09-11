Security beefed up in Manipur ahead of Modi's likely visit
What's the story
Security has been beefed up in Imphal and Churachandpur, Manipur, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the state on Saturday. Both state and central forces have been deployed in large numbers around Kangla Fort in Imphal and Peace Ground in Churachandpur. According to PTI, a grand stage is being constructed for the PM's function at Peace Ground in Churachandpur.
Security preparations
First visit to Manipur since ethnic violence
If Modi does visit, this will be his first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence erupted between Kukis and Meiteis in May 2023, leaving over 250 dead and thousands homeless. The PM is likely to arrive from Mizoram; however, no official confirmation has been made yet. Nonetheless, several preparatory meetings are taking place in the state. Security forces are conducting round-the-clock inspections of Kangla Fort, a historic site that was once the seat of power for Manipuri rulers.
Fort security
Security forces conducting round-the-clock inspections of Kangla Fort
The fort is surrounded by moats on three sides and the Imphal river on the Eastern side. It houses a large polo field, a small forest, ruins of temples and state archeological offices. Central security teams, along with state personnel, are also using sniffer dogs and advanced tools to detect any unwanted materials. Entry to the fort is being registered and checked, with tourist access restricted.
Twitter Post
Security review being conducted
Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC #SpearCorps conducted review of security across #Manipur including Churachandpur, Imphal, Bishnupur and various other locations. He interacted with senior officials and troops of #IndianArmy, #AssamRifles, #BSF, #CRPF, #ManipurPolice and other… pic.twitter.com/vodYcSKefj— SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) September 11, 2025
Security measures
Drills are being conducted
An official said, "Maximum alert has been issued and drills are being conducted under the supervision of high-ranking officials." In other parts of the state, security forces have intensified search operations and area domination. Temporary checkpoints have been set up by state forces and the CRPF in hill and valley districts to check the movement of anti-social elements. Three militants were arrested in the last 48 hours as part of a crackdown on anti-socials in Manipur.