Telangana: 6 agricultural laborers killed in lightning strikes

Lightning strikes in Jogulamba Gadwal, Nirmal districts

In Jogulamba Gadwal, three people died and three more were hurt when lightning hit while they took shelter under a tree in Aiza mandal.

Meanwhile, in Nirmal district, another strike killed three—including a husband and wife—who were standing under a shed near their field.

These tragedies are a tough reminder to stay alert during unpredictable monsoon weather.