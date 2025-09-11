Next Article
Telangana: 6 agricultural laborers killed in lightning strikes
On Wednesday, six agricultural laborers lost their lives and three others were injured after being struck by lightning during a sudden storm in Telangana's Nirmal and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.
All were caught outdoors as the weather turned dangerous.
Lightning strikes in Jogulamba Gadwal, Nirmal districts
In Jogulamba Gadwal, three people died and three more were hurt when lightning hit while they took shelter under a tree in Aiza mandal.
Meanwhile, in Nirmal district, another strike killed three—including a husband and wife—who were standing under a shed near their field.
These tragedies are a tough reminder to stay alert during unpredictable monsoon weather.