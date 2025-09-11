'China's key to global manufacturing,' says Sanyal on economic ties

Complete independence from China isn't realistic, says Sanyal

Sanyal emphasized that China is a major player in global manufacturing, and India can't simply cut ties if it wants its own industries to grow.

For sectors like pharmaceuticals, Chinese raw materials are essential, so complete independence isn't realistic right now.

While he agreed it's important to protect key sectors, Sanyal suggested that normalizing economic ties with China could actually help India's long-term goals—even as border tensions and trade issues continue.