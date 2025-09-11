Telangana: Investors lose ₹100 crore in Dubai-linked ponzi scheme India Sep 11, 2025

Nearly ₹100 crore was lost by some high net worth individuals in Telangana after falling for an investment scheme run by five locals from Khammam district.

The group promised 1% daily returns through a Dubai-based company they claimed was tied to the royal family, with supposed businesses in shipping and gold trading.

They accepted money in both rupees and USDT crypto, organizing luxury events and offering free trips to Dubai and Kerala to win trust.

Early investors got small payouts, making the scam look legit.