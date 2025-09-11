Explainer: How Nepal's political crisis, Trump's tariff threat affect India India Sep 11, 2025

India's juggling some major foreign policy headaches right now.

There's political chaos in Nepal that could affect about 3.5 million Nepalis living in India.

Meanwhile, old border disputes with China and Beijing's support for Pakistan are straining ties further.

To top it off, US President Trump has asked the European Union to impose 100% tariffs on India and China, adding uncertainty to global trade relations and complicating negotiations.