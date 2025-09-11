Explainer: How Nepal's political crisis, Trump's tariff threat affect India
India's juggling some major foreign policy headaches right now.
There's political chaos in Nepal that could affect about 3.5 million Nepalis living in India.
Meanwhile, old border disputes with China and Beijing's support for Pakistan are straining ties further.
To top it off, US President Trump has asked the European Union to impose 100% tariffs on India and China, adding uncertainty to global trade relations and complicating negotiations.
The WSJ's take on India's situation
Nepal's crisis hits close to home because of open borders and deep family connections—so what happens there really matters here.
The Wall Street Journal points out that tensions with China limit India's influence in the region, while Trump's tariff demands (meant to pressure Russia over Ukraine) add another layer of uncertainty for Indian trade and diplomacy.