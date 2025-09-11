India-Mauritius not just partners, but family: PM Modi
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam to Varanasi.
The two leaders highlighted their close partnership, with Modi calling India and Mauritius "not just partners but family" and stressing their shared vision for peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.
Economic package for Mauritius announced
Modi announced a major economic package for Mauritius that targets infrastructure upgrades, more jobs, and better healthcare, including the construction of an AYUSH Centre of Excellence and the ATC tower of the SSR International Airport.
They also talked about boosting trade using local currencies, energy security, stronger maritime capacity for Mauritius, plus fresh research collaborations between IIT Madras, Indian Institute of Plantation Management, and the University of Mauritius.