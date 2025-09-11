India-Mauritius not just partners, but family: PM Modi

Economic package for Mauritius announced

Modi announced a major economic package for Mauritius that targets infrastructure upgrades, more jobs, and better healthcare, including the construction of an AYUSH Centre of Excellence and the ATC tower of the SSR International Airport.

They also talked about boosting trade using local currencies, energy security, stronger maritime capacity for Mauritius, plus fresh research collaborations between IIT Madras, Indian Institute of Plantation Management, and the University of Mauritius.