ISIS-linked terrorists plotting chemical attack in India arrested
Delhi Police and central agencies have arrested five suspected ISIS-linked terrorists who were allegedly plotting a major terrorist attack using chemical explosives.
The group, led by Ashar Danish (caught in Ranchi), used a 'khilafat' recruitment model to target young people and had the know-how to make chemical bombs and IEDs.
Raids across Delhi, Mumbai, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand turned up acids, bomb-making parts, gas masks, and other suspicious materials.
Suspects were in touch with handlers in Pakistan
Investigators say the suspects were in touch with handlers in Pakistan via social media while building their plans.
After six months of surveillance, police swooped in—seizing chemicals now being tested by forensic teams.
The group is being questioned in Delhi as police work to map out their network and funding sources.
Officials believe this bust has prevented a major ISIS-inspired attack coordinated through social media platforms.