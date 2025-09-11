SC wraps up hearing on setting deadlines for bill clearance
The Supreme Court has wrapped up a major hearing on whether courts can set deadlines for Governors and the President when it comes to signing off on state bills.
This all started after President Droupadi Murmu asked the Court for advice in May 2024, following a Supreme Court verdict concerning delays with Tamil Nadu's legislation.
Now, everyone's waiting for the final verdict.
Decision could impact law approval speed across India
At the heart of this case are questions about how much freedom Governors and the President should have under Articles 200 and 201 of the Constitution.
Some states—especially those run by opposition parties like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal—aren't keen on courts stepping in with strict timelines, expressing concerns about judicial intervention.
The decision could shape how quickly new laws get approved across India.