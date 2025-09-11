Next Article
Late-night biryani run ends with robbery, police chase in Chennai
A quick biryani trip turned scary for three friends in Chennai's Anna Nagar when two men on a bike stopped them near Perambur bridge and threatened them with a knife, demanding their phones.
The friends didn't stay quiet—they reported it to Pulianthope police right away.
Both men have been sent to judicial custody
Police soon found the suspects, Harshad and Salman Basha, who tried to fight back and even injured a constable with a hidden knife.
Despite the chaos (and some damage at the station), officers managed to recover the stolen phones once the duo sobered up.
Both have now been sent to judicial custody—a reminder to stay alert during late-night outings.