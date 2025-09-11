India announces economic package for Mauritius after talks with Ramgoolam

Modi reaffirmed India's support for Mauritius's independence

This isn't just about money—it's about building real partnerships.

Modi reaffirmed India's support for Mauritius's independence and highlighted how this fits into India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

With projects like protecting the Chagos Marine Protected Area, India is deepening its ties with Mauritius—and strengthening its influence across the Indian Ocean.

For young people watching global moves, it's another sign of how countries are teaming up in new ways beyond just trade deals.