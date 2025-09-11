Modi meets Mauritius PM, discusses economic cooperation India Sep 11, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught up with Mauritius's PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi today, focusing on making India-Mauritius relations even stronger.

Top of the agenda: boosting economic cooperation, especially through local currency trading.

Modi emphasized how Mauritius is a key partner in India's "Neighbourhood First" policy and Vision Mahasagar plans.