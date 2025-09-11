Next Article
Modi meets Mauritius PM, discusses economic cooperation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught up with Mauritius's PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi today, focusing on making India-Mauritius relations even stronger.
Top of the agenda: boosting economic cooperation, especially through local currency trading.
Modi emphasized how Mauritius is a key partner in India's "Neighbourhood First" policy and Vision Mahasagar plans.
Leaders talk through ways to deepen cooperation
The two leaders talked through ways to deepen cooperation and tackle shared regional challenges together.
Their conversation builds on the move in March 2025—when Modi joined Mauritius's National Day celebrations—to upgrade their partnership to a new strategic level.