'Match must go on': Asia Cup, Pahalgam terror attack
The Supreme Court has declined to urgently hear a plea seeking cancelation of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match scheduled for September 14.
Some people wanted it called off after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, but the court remarked, "The match must go on."
Security ramped up after attack
This decision comes as security is being ramped up following the attack and Operation Sindoor against those responsible.
The ruling also highlights how sports and politics often mix in India—especially when it comes to playing against Pakistan—and has sparked fresh conversations about whether sporting ties should continue during tense times.