Mark your calendars: Diwali 2025 dates are here

It all kicks off with Dhanteras on October 18 (think: shopping for prosperity), followed by Choti Diwali on October 20, which signifies the triumph of good over evil. The big Lakshmi Puja happens on October 21, then Govardhan Puja rolls out on October 22, and finally Bhai Dooj wraps things up on October 23—a day all about sibling bonds.

Why you should be excited for Diwali

Diwali isn't just about rituals—it's that annual reason to deep-clean your room, decorate with diyas, and invite positive vibes home.

Lighting lamps isn't just tradition; it's a way to push away darkness (literally and metaphorically) while wishing for happiness and success in the year ahead.

Each day has its own meaning but together they remind us to celebrate light, kindness, and new beginnings.