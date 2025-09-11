US trade talks about protecting jobs, farmers: Piyush Goyal
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has reassured that ongoing trade talks with the US are all about protecting what matters at home—like jobs, farmers, and small businesses.
Speaking at the NDTV Profit GST Conclave, he made it clear that key sectors won't be sacrificed just to seal a deal.
PM Modi also recently mentioned efforts to speed up negotiations and ease American tariff pressures.
Goyal's take on Trump
Goyal lightheartedly compared dealing with the unpredictable Donald Trump to handling tricky questions from the media.
He's hopeful these talks can lead to win-win agreements for both countries but stressed that patience is essential—trust takes time to build.
He also pointed out how strong ties between PM Modi and President Trump help keep things moving in a positive direction.