US trade talks about protecting jobs, farmers: Piyush Goyal India Sep 11, 2025

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has reassured that ongoing trade talks with the US are all about protecting what matters at home—like jobs, farmers, and small businesses.

Speaking at the NDTV Profit GST Conclave, he made it clear that key sectors won't be sacrificed just to seal a deal.

PM Modi also recently mentioned efforts to speed up negotiations and ease American tariff pressures.