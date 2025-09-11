Next Article
Chhattisgarh: 2 CRPF personnel injured in IED blast
On Thursday, two CRPF personnel were hurt in an IED blast near Sathdhaar-Malevahi in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh.
One was a dog handler who's now in critical condition; the other, an inspector, got away with minor injuries.
Both are getting medical care.
Wanted Maoist member killed in encounter
A day earlier, security forces neutralized a wanted Maoist member linked to the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army near Gedabeda village on the Kanker-Narayanpur border.
He had an ₹8 lakh bounty and was found with a rifle and walkie-talkie.
Inspector General Sundarraj P said operations will continue despite tough conditions and called on Maoists to leave violence behind and join rehabilitation programs.