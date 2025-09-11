Chhattisgarh: 2 CRPF personnel injured in IED blast India Sep 11, 2025

On Thursday, two CRPF personnel were hurt in an IED blast near Sathdhaar-Malevahi in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh.

One was a dog handler who's now in critical condition; the other, an inspector, got away with minor injuries.

Both are getting medical care.