38 Indians evacuated from Nepal amid political crisis
Amid growing unrest in Nepal, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu helped 38 Indians—22 from Andhra Pradesh and 16 from Karnataka—return home safely through the Raxaul border in Bihar.
The operation was coordinated by the Consulate General in Birgunj, and the evacuees expressed real gratitude for being brought back quickly and securely.
Nepal under tight security after Oli's resignation
Nepal has been under tight security after violent protests and Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli's resignation.
There's a night curfew until Thursday morning, with army patrols out after incidents of arson and vandalism.
Foreign nationals stuck there have been told to reach out to nearby security posts if they need help during this tense period.