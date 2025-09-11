Delhi hospitals see rise in cholera, typhoid cases
Delhi hospitals are seeing a jump in cases of cholera, typhoid, and viral fevers as heavy monsoon rains continue across the city.
Patients are coming in from Delhi and nearby areas. While things are still under control, doctors warn that dengue could rise soon as floodwaters go down.
Dr. Rakesh Gupta says there's been a noticeable uptick in viral fevers and respiratory infections, while Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee points out that pollution and low immunity are making cough after influenza infection take longer to resolve.
More dengue and water-borne diseases lately
To handle the rush, Bara Hindu Rao Hospital has opened special fever clinics and stocked up on medicines.
Dr. Neetu Jain notes more dengue and water-borne diseases lately, mostly due to dirty water and poor hygiene.
Dr. Neetu Jain is urging everyone to see a doctor quickly if they have ongoing fever or diarrhea, and to keep things clean at home—especially with water-borne illnesses more common during monsoon season.