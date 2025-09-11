Delhi hospitals see rise in cholera, typhoid cases India Sep 11, 2025

Delhi hospitals are seeing a jump in cases of cholera, typhoid, and viral fevers as heavy monsoon rains continue across the city.

Patients are coming in from Delhi and nearby areas. While things are still under control, doctors warn that dengue could rise soon as floodwaters go down.

Dr. Rakesh Gupta says there's been a noticeable uptick in viral fevers and respiratory infections, while Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee points out that pollution and low immunity are making cough after influenza infection take longer to resolve.