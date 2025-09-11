'Avoid joining Russian army, fraught with danger': India cautions

The Indian government has once again warned its citizens against joining the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The warning comes after reports of Indian nationals being recruited into the Russian military. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports about Indian nationals having been recruited recently into the Russian army." He added that the government is in touch with affected families and has raised concerns with Russian authorities in Delhi and Moscow.

Recruitment response Recruitment into Russian army dangerous: MEA Jaiswal said the government has made it clear that recruitment into the Russian army is dangerous. He added, "We once again strongly urge all Indian nationals to stay away from any offers to join the Russian army as this is a course fraught with danger." The warning comes after several advisories were issued against fraudulent job offers related to the conflict.

Recruitment history Government working to locate missing Indians Earlier this year, the MEA had informed Parliament that 127 Indians had joined the Russian armed forces. Out of these, 98 were discharged after continuous engagement between New Delhi and Moscow at high levels. At that time, 13 Indian nationals remained in the Russian army, of whom 12 were missing.