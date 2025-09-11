PM Modi meets Mauritius PM Ramgoolam in Varanasi India Sep 11, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam to Varanasi on Thursday for their first official meeting.

They talked about teaming up on everything from health and education to renewable energy, digital tech, and ocean projects.

Ramgoolam's visit runs through September 16, with some cultural events lined up in the city.