Next Article
PM Modi meets Mauritius PM Ramgoolam in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam to Varanasi on Thursday for their first official meeting.
They talked about teaming up on everything from health and education to renewable energy, digital tech, and ocean projects.
Ramgoolam's visit runs through September 16, with some cultural events lined up in the city.
India-Mauritius ties
This meeting builds on Modi's earlier 2025 trip to Mauritius and shows how India is doubling down on partnerships in the Indian Ocean region.
By choosing Varanasi—a city rich in shared history—they're highlighting deep India-Mauritius connections while working toward sustainable growth goals that matter for both countries and the wider Global South.